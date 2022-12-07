Montreal woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Parc-Extension

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman in her 80s is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque said it happened at around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Hutchison and Jean-Talon streets in Parc-Extension.

Levesque said it appears the vehicle was heading south on Hutchison when the collision occurred.

The victim suffered serious upper body injuries and was not conscious during her transport to hospital.

Read more: Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run

A perimeter was set up to allow collision experts to analyze the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Police have yet to release information on the driver of the vehicle.