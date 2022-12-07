Menu

Canada

Montreal woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Parc-Extension

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 6:07 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A woman in her 80s is in critical condition in hospital after she was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Julien Levesque said it happened at around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of Hutchison and Jean-Talon streets in Parc-Extension.

Read more: Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man

Levesque said it appears the vehicle was heading south on Hutchison when the collision occurred.

The victim suffered serious upper body injuries and was not conscious during her transport to hospital.

Read more: Montreal police appeal to public for help in November hit and run

A perimeter was set up to allow collision experts to analyze the scene.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

Police have yet to release information on the driver of the vehicle.

