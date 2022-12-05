Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 9:33 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: December 05, 2022'
Global News Morning headlines: December 05, 2022
Laura Casella has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, December 05, 2022

A woman in her 30s is dead after she was hit by a truck driven by a man on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island early Monday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the fatal collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Place du Commerce Street.

The driver of the 53-foot-long truck was heading south and stopped at a stop sign in front of a shopping mall. Police say the trucker started driving again as a woman was also crossing the street.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“The driver could not avoid the pedestrian so the collision occurred,” Brabant said.

Read more: 3 shootings in Montreal on Sunday night leave one man injured

The woman’s death was confirmed at the scene by first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital for shock.

A safety perimetre has been set up and Brabant said the area will be closed off to traffic for at least a few hours.

An investigation is underway.

Montreal PoliceMontreal trafficPedestrian SafetyMontreal police investigationNun's IslandMontreal Pedestrian DeathNuns Island collisionNuns Island pedestrian killed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers