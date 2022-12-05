Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 30s is dead after she was hit by a truck driven by a man on Montreal’s Nuns’ Island early Monday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says the fatal collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Place du Commerce Street.

The driver of the 53-foot-long truck was heading south and stopped at a stop sign in front of a shopping mall. Police say the trucker started driving again as a woman was also crossing the street.

“The driver could not avoid the pedestrian so the collision occurred,” Brabant said.

The woman’s death was confirmed at the scene by first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

The truck driver, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital for shock.

A safety perimetre has been set up and Brabant said the area will be closed off to traffic for at least a few hours.

An investigation is underway.