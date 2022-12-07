2 teens charged in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

An 18 and 16-year-old have been charged in connection with a robbery at a cell phone store in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers received a report of a robbery in the Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue area.

Police said a man and a boy were travelling in a stolen vehicle and attended a store while wearing masks.

Officers said they allegedly rushed toward the employee and pushed them against a wall.

“They both indicated that they had a firearm and threatened the employee,” police alleged in a news release. “They then took a quantity of cellular phones and placed them into a backpack before returning to the stolen vehicle and fleeing the area.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, a short time later, an Ontario Provincial Police officer stopped the vehicle for an “unrelated matter.”

Police said the man and boy were then taken into custody in connection with the robbery.

During the arrest, officers allegedly recovered stolen cell phones in the vehicle.

Police said 18-year-old Dimitry Gumbs from Brampton has been charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent, uttering threats, possession of property obtained by crime over and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Officers said Gumbs was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said he was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

His identity cannot be revealed under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.