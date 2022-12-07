Menu

Crime

Teacher charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Peel Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:51 pm
Police said 59-year old John Weaver has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
A 59-year-old teacher from Oakville, Ont., has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in November, officers received information that between October and November, a teacher at a middle school in the Peel Region allegedly sexually assaulted three female victims.

According to police, on Monday, 59-year-old John Weaver from Oakville was arrested.

Police said he has been charged with three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Officers said he appeared in court in Brampton for a bail hearing.

According to police, Weaver currently works as a middle school teacher in Brampton for the Peel District School Board.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

