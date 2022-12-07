4 people charged in connection with stolen vehicle ring in Vaughan, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Four people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the re-vinning and trafficking of stolen vehicles, police say.

York Regional Police said in November, officers launched an investigation into the alleged trafficking of stolen vehicles in connection with a shop called Royal Customs on Ritin Lane in Vaughan, Ont.

Police said on Dec. 1, officers executed a search warrant at the shop and residence of a suspect.

Officers said four people were arrested and “several” stolen and re-vinned vehicles, including two Range Rovers, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2022 Mercedes G Wagon AMG were located.

Police said officers also located licence plates, re-vinning equipment, documents for changing vehicle registrations and multiple key fobs for reprogramming, as well as three handguns, magazines and ammunition.

According to police, 27-year-old Christian Pangan and 29-year-old Kevin Abaya and 23-year-old Chrisjann Doria, all from Toronto, and 25-year-old Shawn Starr from East Gwillimbury are each facing several charges.

“Over the past several years, York Regional Police has seen an increase in thefts of vehicles,” police said in a news release.