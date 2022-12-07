Menu

Crime

4 people charged in connection with stolen vehicle ring in Vaughan, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 3:24 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Four people have been charged in connection with an investigation into the re-vinning and trafficking of stolen vehicles, police say.

York Regional Police said in November, officers launched an investigation into the alleged trafficking of stolen vehicles in connection with a shop called Royal Customs on Ritin Lane in Vaughan, Ont.

Police said on Dec. 1, officers executed a search warrant at the shop and residence of a suspect.

Read more: 11 people charged and 33 stolen vehicles seized, Durham Regional Police say

Officers said four people were arrested and “several” stolen and re-vinned vehicles, including two Range Rovers, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2022 Mercedes G Wagon AMG were located.

Trending Now

Police said officers also located licence plates, re-vinning equipment, documents for changing vehicle registrations and multiple key fobs for reprogramming, as well as three handguns, magazines and ammunition.

According to police, 27-year-old Christian Pangan and 29-year-old Kevin Abaya and 23-year-old Chrisjann Doria, all from Toronto, and 25-year-old Shawn Starr from East Gwillimbury are each facing several charges.

“Over the past several years, York Regional Police has seen an increase in thefts of vehicles,” police said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year'
Toronto police say they’ve seen a surge in carjackings this year
