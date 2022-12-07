Calgary to host 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Send this page to someone via email

Curling lovers will unite in Calgary next year as Curling Canada announced the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will take place at the WinSport Event Centre.

The Canadian women’s curling championship will take place Feb. 16-25. The first entry into the tournament will be decided on Feb. 26 in Kamloops, as the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts winner is decided that day, and will play as Team Canada in Calgary.

“It’s a great privilege to welcome Canada’s top women’s curling teams back to the city in 2024,” said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek. “While we recently hosted the Scotties as part of the closed curling bubble in 2021, we certainly missed the experience of cheering on the athletes live and in person. I’m certain Canada will once again witness Calgary’s unparalleled passion for the sport of curling!”

The 64th edition of the tournament will be the 11th time the Canadian women’s curling champion has been crowned in Alberta.

In 2021, Calgary was the host home to the Scotties, Tim Hortons Brier, Home Hardware Canadian Mixed Doubles Championship and the World Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships, along with two Grand Slam events, in a bubble at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket information along with volunteer opportunities will be made available in early 2023 according to a news release. The event centre has a seating capacity of around 3,000.

“It’s been far too long since fans in Calgary have had the opportunity to watch the Scotties Tournament of Hearts live and in person,” said Jill Richard, executive director of Curling Alberta. “The Alberta curling community is ready to get behind the 2024 Scotties and make it the best event for volunteers, fans and players, and I’m excited to see it all happen at WinSport.”

Curling fans are also encouraged to sign up on the Curling Canada Collective to receive updates.

Prior to the 2021 events, Calgary was no stranger to hosting major championships, although it’s the first time the Scotties will have been played in Calgary since 1995, when Connie Laliberte’s Manitoba team prevailed. Calgary also hosted the 1970 Canadian women’s championship, won by Saskatchewan’s Dorenda Schoenhals.

Alberta teams have won the Canadian women’s championship on eight occasions, behind only Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Team Canada, with 11 apiece.

The winner of the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will not only represent Canada at the World Women’s Curling Championship in Sydney, N.S., the winning team also will play at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Team Canada.