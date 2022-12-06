Menu

Crime

Man charged after allegedly stealing cellphones from store at gunpoint

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 10:04 pm
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police in Toronto say they have arrested a man after he allegedly stole “a quantity” of cellphones.

Toronto police said they were called to a theft in the area of Kipling Avenue and The Queensway on Monday after a store employee told uniformed officers there had been a robbery.

It is alleged a man wearing a mask and gloves approached the counter of a store and said he had a gun. He demanded cellphones, took some from behind the counter and fled on foot, police said.

Read more: Suspect arrested after robbery reported at Toronto financial institution: police

The employee then told nearby police about the incident. After a short foot chase, the man was arrested, police said.

“At the time of the search, officers recovered a loaded handgun and some of the clothing worn by the man during the robbery,” Toronto police said in a media release.

Police said 26-year-old Andrew Palmer was arrested and faces 10 charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and robbery with a firearm.

