Suspect arrested after robbery reported at Toronto financial institution: police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a robbery in the Dundas Street East and Regent Street area just before 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the incident occurred at a financial institution.

“Suspect has been arrested,” police wrote in the tweet. “Believed to be the same suspect from the two earlier robberies.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

