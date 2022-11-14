Suspect arrested after robbery reported at Toronto financial institution: police

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a robbery in the Dundas Street East and Regent Street area just before 12:30 p.m.
Officers said the incident occurred at a financial institution.
Read more: Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported in Vaughan, Ont.
Read More
“Suspect has been arrested,” police wrote in the tweet. “Believed to be the same suspect from the two earlier robberies.”
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Comments