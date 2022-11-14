Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested after robbery reported at Toronto financial institution: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 2:16 pm
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Toronto earlier this week. CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo is shown at Toronto Police Services headquarters on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in Toronto earlier this week. CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Monday, Toronto police said officers received a report of a robbery in the Dundas Street East and Regent Street area just before 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the incident occurred at a financial institution.

Read more: Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported in Vaughan, Ont.

“Suspect has been arrested,” police wrote in the tweet. “Believed to be the same suspect from the two earlier robberies.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

