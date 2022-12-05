Menu

Canada

New Year’s Eve celebrations returning to London’s Victoria Park to ring in 2023

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 5, 2022 5:57 pm
View image in full screen
City of London / Twitter

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, Londoners will be able to ring in the new year in Victoria Park, officials with the city say.

New Year’s Eve celebrations will get underway on Dec. 31 beginning at 7 p.m., with two fireworks displays planned, including one at 9 p.m. for children and families, and another when the clock strikes midnight.

Those coming to the downtown core will be able to take in live music and entertainment, outdoor skating, and free hot chocolate, officials said. Londoners looking to go for a skate can bring their own, or rent a pair for $7.

Read more: How the City of London, Ont. is planning to ring in the 2022 holiday season

Performers on tap include children’s entertainers The Thinking Caps and III at Will who will perform at 7 p.m., while musicians Full Throttle, Lindsey & The Lonelies, Nameless Friends, and the Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band will perform between 8 p.m. and midnight, the city says.

Getting to and from Victoria Park, or any New Year’s Eve event, will be easier thanks to free London Transit service after 8 p.m.

For those driving, on-street downtown parking will be free after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, and free all day Jan. 1.

The city is also offering several other holiday events in the downtown core, including The Holly Market. The city hall observation deck is also open this month, providing a birds-eye view of the lights in Victoria Park.

More information on the city’s New Year’s plans can be found on the City of London website.

