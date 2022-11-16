How the City of London, Ont. is planning to ring in the 2022 holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

The City of London, Ont. has released more details about how it plans to kick off the holiday season in the downtown core.

The city says it has teamed up with the Covent Garden Market, Downtown London and Tourism London for a new festive campaign dubbed Downtown for the Holidays.

City officials say the festivities will begin on Dec. 2 with the annual Lighting of the Lights ceremony in Victoria Park, where roughly 75,000 lights, as well as holiday displays, will brighten up the downtown for the duration of the month.

The city hall observation deck will be open Thursdays through Sundays until the end of the month, providing the public with a bird’s-eye view of the lights.

Afterwards, the city says Londoners can venture down to the Covent Garden Market to enjoy the first night of a new outdoor holiday market in Rotary Square, featuring vendors, live music, light displays, free hot chocolate, children’s activities, and more.

Officials say an enormous Christmas tree, decked out in eye-catching lights and ornaments, will stand at the centre of Rotary Square, and Santa’s House, moved from Victoria Park in September, will be in operation and raising money for TLC Foundation.

The Holly Jolly Market will run for approximately three weekends, every Thursday through Sunday from Dec. 2 until Dec. 18, the city says. A carousel ride will be set up nearby at Dundas and Talbot on Dec. 10 and 11.

Those in need of a lift between the market and Victoria Park can partake in a free horse-drawn carriage ride on Thursdays and Sundays, the city says.

The downtown area will also be dotted with free activities, selfie spots and visual artists through the month of December.

“Additional pop-up events are being coordinated by the Downtown London BIA across the downtown including along Richmond Row and Dundas Place,” a city release reads.

The month of December will be capped off with a New Year’s Eve celebration in Victoria Park, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, complete with fireworks, outdoor skating, and live entertainment.

More information can be found on the Downtown for the Holidays website.