City hall to open observation deck for Lighting of the Lights in London, Ont.

There will be plenty of chances to view Victoria Park’s festive display of more than 75,000 lights from the top of London, Ont., city hall this holiday season.

City officials are gearing up for the annual Lighting of the Lights ceremony and are inviting Londoners to enjoy a unique view of the illuminated spectacle.

According to Mayor Josh Morgan, the Lightning of the Lights is a tradition that dates back to 1958 to mark the official start of the holiday season in London.

This year’s ceremony will take place on Friday, with live entertainment in Victoria Park beginning at 6:15 p.m., followed by a countdown to the lighting itself at 6:50 p.m.

Once lit, the lights will illuminate the park from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night until the end of February.

A variety of displays will also be set up throughout the park, including Santa Claus and his reindeer, a Christmas train, a family of snowmen and Santa’s Mailbox, which is intended to serve children who have been putting off mailing their wish list to the North Pole.

Weather permitting, the Victoria Park outdoor skating rink will open the following week on Dec. 9.

As for the observation deck on top of city hall, it will be open to the public for a number of days throughout December:

Friday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22 to Friday, Dec.23 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29 to Friday, Dec. 30 from 7 to 11 p.m.

The city’s winter wonderland at Victoria Park is one of several transformations Londoners will see over the holidays.

The Holly Jolly Market opens on Friday and will then run every Thursday to Sunday until Dec. 18. Located at the Covent Garden Market, guests can enjoy local artisan and food vendors, live music and entertainment, a hot chocolate station and cozy fire pits.

On Dec. 31, Londoners are invited back to Victoria Park, where will the city will host New Year’s Eve in the Park, which runs from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

More events can be found on the city’s Downtown for the Holidays website.