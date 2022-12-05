Menu

Crime

2 Barrie crashes lead to impaired driving charges: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 4:05 pm
File photo of a Barrie police cruiser.
File photo of a Barrie police cruiser. Barrie Police Service / Facebook

Two people face impaired driving charges after separate crashes in Barrie’s east end Sunday.

The first collision was reported to police at 2:28 a.m. after police say a driver struck a parked car, reversed into a second and almost hit a pedestrian as he fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle was then seen in the area of Chase McEachern Way and Bayfield Street a short distance later.

Officers sately stopped the car and took the driver into custody.

Read more: Charges laid in connection with Barrie workplace death investigation in 2021

A 22-year-old man from Orillia now faces several drunk driving charges.

The second collision happened later that day around 9:45 p.m. on Wellington Street East when a driver lost control of a motor vehicle on a corner and it struck a utility pole and rolled over.

Police say the driver ran from the scene but was located a short distance away and arrested without incident.

A 50-year-old man from Barrie faces several charges of drunk driving.

Both drivers were uninjured and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Barrie on Dec. 19.

