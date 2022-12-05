Airdrie RCMP looking for suspects with stolen Calgary car

RCMP are looking for help identifying a man and a woman they believe were connected to a stolen vehicle.
Saturday at 10:30 p.m., Airdrie RCMP officers identified suspicious activity outside a business in Balzac, Alta. When the police approached the individuals, they got into a silver Buick Allure sedan with licence plate CHZ0163 and drove away.
That vehicle was determined to be stolen in Calgary on Friday. It was last seen heading south into Calgary.
The sedan was found abandoned in Calgary on Sunday and the suspects have not been located.
The first suspect is a man, described as having black hair, a skinny build and wearing a burgundy long-sleeve shirt, black vest and black hat with “on dek” written on it.
The second suspect is a woman, described as having dark-coloured hair, and “heavy set,” wearing a black toque, dark-coloured pants, a black shirt, a black and white flannel shirt, and a black coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267, or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
