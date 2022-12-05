Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Small plane crashes at Lindsay, Ont. municipal airport: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 1:04 pm
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash at the Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport in Lindsay, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2022. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash at the Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport in Lindsay, Ont., on Dec. 4, 2022. Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport file photo/Facebook

No injuries were reported following a plane crash at the airport in Lindsay, Ont., Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:40 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a reported a “small” aircraft crash at the Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport on Highway 35 North.

Police say high wind conditions forced the plane off the runway, causing it to flip.

Sgt. Deb Hagarty says the pilot was conducting what was described as a “touch-and-go” landing at the time.

Read more: Laser pointed at aircraft near Peterborough Airport: police

The plane sustained significant damage, however, the pilot — the lone occupant — was not injured.

Police on Monday said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has taken over the investigation.

Global News has reached out to TSB for more details.

More to come…

