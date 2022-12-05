Small plane crashes at Lindsay, Ont. municipal airport: police

No injuries were reported following a plane crash at the airport in Lindsay, Ont., Sunday afternoon.
According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 1:40 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a reported a “small” aircraft crash at the Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport on Highway 35 North.
Police say high wind conditions forced the plane off the runway, causing it to flip.
-
Montreal woman killed after being hit by 53-foot-long truck driven by man
-
U.K. egg shortage has stores placing purchase limits. Is Canada next?
Sgt. Deb Hagarty says the pilot was conducting what was described as a “touch-and-go” landing at the time.
Read more: Laser pointed at aircraft near Peterborough Airport: police
The plane sustained significant damage, however, the pilot — the lone occupant — was not injured.
Police on Monday said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has taken over the investigation.
Global News has reached out to TSB for more details.
More to come…
Comments