Laser pointed at aircraft near Peterborough Airport: police

Police are investigating incidents of lasers being pointed at aircraft flying near the Peterborough Airport.

The Peterborough Police Service and Peterborough County OPP say on the evening of Oct. 5 they were both made aware of incidents of a laser being pointed at multiple aircraft approaching the municipal airport. The laser originated in the area of Parkhill Road West near Hwy. 7, police said.

The pilots were able to safely land and individually reported the incident, police said.

Police are looking for anyone with information about the incidents.

If convicted of intentionally interfering with an aircraft, an individual could face up to five years in prison or up to $100,000 in fines, police say.

According to police, under federal Transport Canada regulations, a person cannot possess a hand-held laser over 1 megawatt outside of a private dwelling within: