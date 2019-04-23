Lindsay police probe laser pointed at airplane at municipal airport

Police in Lindsay are investigating after a pilot reported a laser light being pointed at his aircraft on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said around 9 p.m., a pilot of a small aircraft was beginning to descend and turn towards the runway at the Kawartha Lakes Municipal Airport. That’s when the pilot noticed a green laser beam light pointed from the ground towards the wing of his plane.

Police say the pilot believes the laser light was emanating from the area of Northlin Park Road, Langton Place, Wood Court of the Westwood Court of Lindsay — areas just a few kilometres east of the airport along Highway 35.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at 705-324-5252, or email Sgt. Dave Murtha or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

