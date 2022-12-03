Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after collision on Highway 102 between snowplow and tractor trailer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2022 11:23 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say one man died following a collision Friday night that has closed Highway 102 northwest of Thunder Bay.

Police say they received a call about a collision involving a tractor trailer and a snowplow on the highway at 9:55 p.m.

A 52-year-old male driver from Thunder Bay was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

They say a Miller snowplow travelling westbound west of Silver Falls Road was plowing snow when it collided with the eastbound tractor trailer.

Highway 102 is closed from the MTO weigh scales near Government Road to the Highway 11-17 junction, and police are requesting that traffic avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

