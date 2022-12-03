Body of 54-year-old man recovered after Mississauga industrial accident

Send this page to someone via email

The body of a 54-year-old man has been recovered following an industrial accident in Mississauga on Friday.

The Region of Peel said an accident had occurred at a watermain project on Hurontario Street at Burnhamthorpe Road at the northwest corner.

Mississauga Fire Platoon Chief Ryan Baird said they were first called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. due to a “confined space” that was filled with water.

Baird said crews went in a first time but couldn’t access the patient until the water was drained from the space.

After the water was pumped out, Baird said they were able to access the person who was unaccounted for inside.

In an update Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said a 54-year-old man was recovered sometime after midnight on Saturday.

Despite efforts by rescue crews, the man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate the cause and circumstances of what happened.