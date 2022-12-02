Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver passed out behind wheel in middle of Brampton road taken into custody for impaired: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'York Region Festive RIDE Campaign kicks-off'
York Region Festive RIDE Campaign kicks-off
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 18) York Regional Police have launched their annual RIDE program, intended to catch impaired drivers during the holidays in an effort to save lives. – Nov 18, 2022

A driver who was passed out behind the wheel in the middle of a Brampton, Ont., road Friday morning was taken into custody for suspected impaired operation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they received multiple calls for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Fairway Court and Upper Highland Drive, near Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road.

Read more: ‘Increase in enforcement’ — Peel police launch holiday RIDE campaign

Police said officers responded and boxed the vehicle in before waking the driver up.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The man was then taken into custody for suspected impaired operation and was brought to a police station for testing, police said.

A police spokesperson said they weren’t sure if the man was suspected to be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Story continues below advertisement

CrimeImpaired Drivingpeel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionBrampton CrimeDriver passed out
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers