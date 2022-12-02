Driver passed out behind wheel in middle of Brampton road taken into custody for impaired: police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver who was passed out behind the wheel in the middle of a Brampton, Ont., road Friday morning was taken into custody for suspected impaired operation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they received multiple calls for a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Fairway Court and Upper Highland Drive, near Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road.

Police said officers responded and boxed the vehicle in before waking the driver up.

The man was then taken into custody for suspected impaired operation and was brought to a police station for testing, police said.

A police spokesperson said they weren’t sure if the man was suspected to be impaired by alcohol or drugs.

