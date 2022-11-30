‘Increase in enforcement’: Peel police launch holiday RIDE campaign

Peel Regional Police have launched the service’s annual holiday RIDE campaign and officers say residents can expect to see “an increase in enforcement levels.”
Police said the campaign will run throughout the holiday season and into the new year.
RIDE, which stands for reduce impaired driving everywhere, is a year-round effort by officials to tackle impaired driving, but the annual holiday campaign sees the deployment of additional officers, police said.
Police said the officers are deployed from all divisions and road safety services.
“If you consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, don’t drive. Always plan ahead by having a designated driver, or a place to stay, or use public transportation instead,” police said.
