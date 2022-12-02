Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police team up against impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are teaming up to crack down on impaired drivers.

On Friday both law enforcement groups announced their commitment to patrolling areas in and around Winnipeg ahead of National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day on Saturday.

“In RCMP jurisdiction this year, there have been 1,396 impaired drivers taken off the road,” said Insp. Joe Telus, officer in charge of traffic services for the Manitoba RCMP.

“Impaired driving has caused 15 deaths in our area this year. People are not coming home because of someone’s choice to drive impaired, and that is not right in any way, shape or form. We are going to be out on the roadways tomorrow, and every day, with the goal of getting everyone home safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

Manitobans can expect more traffic stops in December alongside the Winnipeg police’s annual check-stop program.

“Police agencies across Manitoba are committed to addressing the danger that comes from impaired driving. Do your part and make a plan to get home safe if you’re going to be consuming alcohol or cannabis products,” said Insp. Doug Roxburgh, commander of the central traffic division for the Winnipeg Police Service.

Both the WPS and RCMP ask drivers to choose a safe way home this holiday season.