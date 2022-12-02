Menu

Traffic

Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 2, 2022 6:30 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Telford Way just before 8 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Police later said her injuries are being considered life-threatening.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation.

