Woman critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a woman has serious injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to Derry Road and Telford Way just before 8 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.
Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Police later said her injuries are being considered life-threatening.
The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said.
The area was closed for the investigation.
