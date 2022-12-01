Over 1,500 Cuisinart blenders recalled due to injury hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has ordered the recall of more than 1,500 units of the Cuisinart Compact Blender & Juice Extractor Combo due to injury hazard.

In an alert issued by the agency Thursday, consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the product sold between July and Sept. 2022.

“The blender part of the recalled product may contain a loose nut that may result in the blade detaching from the base during use, increasing the risk of the consumer coming into contact with the blade,” the agency said.

However, “The juice extractor is unaffected and may continue to be used,” the recall alert said.

So far, 1,525 units of the affected product have been sold in Canada, along with 66,020 units in the United States.

As of Nov. 11, however, there have been no reports of injury in Canada or the United States, the alert said.

According to Health Canada, consumers should look for the model number CBJ-450C and UPC 068459285874, which is “printed on the label located on the bottom of the base and on the original packaging.”

The agency has advised consumers with the affected product to contact Conair for a free replacement blade assembly.

“The consumer will receive instructions on how to install (the new and free) replacement blade assembly,” the alert said.