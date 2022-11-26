More than 4,000 children’s educational toys recalled over possible lead contamination

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has ordered the recall of a children’s educational toy that may contain “lead above the regulatory limits.”

In an alert issued by the agency on Friday, consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the pocket cube, Placote My First Words, sold between March 2022 and September 2022. The product comes in a cardboard box and is accompanied by cardboard cards.

“Consumers may keep the playing cards included with the product as they do not present a hazard,” the agency said, adding that approximately 4,000 units of the affected product have been sold in Canada.

“It is illegal to import, advertise or sell toys that contain more than 90 mg/kg total lead,” Health Canada said.

Health Canada

Exposure to lead and cadmium can lead to a range of serious health effects, including anemia, vomiting and diarrhea. It can also affect the heart and immune system and in extreme cases, cause death, a statement on the Health Canada website said.

As of Nov. 17, however, there have been no reports of injury or death in Canada, the alert shows.

According to Health Canada, consumers should look for the code number PLA1 830096005135 for the recalled English product and code PLA1 830096004220 for the French one named Le Dé des Premiers Mots.

Health Canada has advised consumers with the affected product to return it to Les Editons Passe-Temps Inc. for a full refund or a gift card.