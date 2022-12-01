Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ban on UFC bets: Ontario gaming operators ordered to stop accepting wagers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2022 1:52 pm
Fans attend the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in New York. View image in full screen
Fans attend the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is requiring all registered casino, lottery and igaming operators to stop offering and accepting wagers on Ultimate Fighting Championship events.

That comes after the commission says it learned of recent alleged incidents involving possible betting by UFC insiders, as well as reports of suspicious betting patterns in other jurisdictions.

The AGCO says the order to stop wagers on UFC events is due to concerns about non-compliance with betting integrity requirements.

Read more: Mohawk Council of Kahnawa:ke taking Ontario to court over changes to online gaming

Betting standards in Ontario include rules to safeguard against odds manipulation, match-fixing and other issues.

Sport events must be effectively supervised by a sport governing body that must prescribe final rules and enforce codes of conduct that include prohibitions on betting by insiders.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The commission says that once necessary remedial steps have been taken, operators can provide information demonstrating that UFC bets meet established standards.

Click to play video: 'Ontario auditor general ‘has to stay in her lane,’ Ford says after report on casinos'
Ontario auditor general ‘has to stay in her lane,’ Ford says after report on casinos

“This is not a decision we take lightly, knowing the popularity of UFC events in Ontario’s sports books. However, the risks of insider betting on event and wagering integrity should be highly concerning to all,” Tom Mungham, the AGCO’s registrar and CEO, wrote in a statement.

“We will continue to work with gaming operators, the OLG, iGaming Ontario and UFC to ensure that wagering on UFC events meets the AGCO’s Standards.”

OntarioGamblingUFCagcoUltimate Fighting ChampionshipiGamingigaming OntarioOntario gamblingOntario bettingUFC bettingUFC wagers
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers