Crime

Alberta RCMP charge three men in relation to drug trafficking investigation

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted December 1, 2022 12:20 pm
Mounties have charged three men in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the Calgary and Red Deer areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Mounties have charged three men in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in the Calgary and Red Deer areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

Mounties have charged three men in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the Calgary and Red Deer, Alta., areas.

Details about the investigation are scarce, but the RCMP said it is a joint operation between the RCMP federal serious and organized crime unit and Red Deer RCMP’s general investigative section.

Police said they seized 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.3 kilograms of fentanyl, 238.2 grams of cocaine and $10,000 cash as a result of the investigation.

Read more: Calgary man arrested in connection with attempted vehicle theft in Cochrane

Brandon Schnell, 39, of Calgary, was charged with:

  • Six counts of trafficking in substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Kevil Gallagher, 38, of Springbrook, was arrested and charged with:

  • Six counts of trafficking in substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Two counts of property obtained by crime
Police also said a 26-year-old Calgary resident was previously arrested and charged with:

  • Three counts of trafficking in substance contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

Read more: Majority of Calgarians perceive city as less safe than it was 3 years ago: survey

Gallagher is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Thursday.

The 26-year-old appeared in Calgary Provincial Court on Oct. 26. Police did not identify the Calgary resident in the news release.

“This investigation exemplifies the importance of strong working relationships between the Federal Policing Program and the many RCMP detachments in Alberta,” said Sgt. Kent Dahl in a statement.

“This joint operation disrupted a drug trafficking operation and targeted individuals that would have caused greater harm to our communities.”

