Calgary man arrested in connection with attempted vehicle theft in Cochrane

A Calgary man has been arrested in relation to an attempted vehicle theft in the Cochrane area.
Cochrane RCMP said officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft on Saturday. According to a Tuesday morning release, the vehicle’s owner was parked at a gas station in the River Song neighbourhood when he saw a man get inside the vehicle and start tampering with the ignition.
When officers arrived at the gas station, they saw another vehicle that crashed into the median a short distance away. Officers said the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary.
Read more: Majority of Calgarians perceive city as less safe than it was 3 years ago: survey
The suspect was seen running across a field, trying to get away from police, but was arrested shortly after, Cochrane RCMP said. Police said the suspect had 48 outstanding warrants for his arrest.
-
RBC signs deal to purchase HSBC Canada for $13.5B
-
Mauna Loa, Hawaii’s biggest volcano, erupts for 1st time in 40 years
Donald Smale, 37, of Calgary, was charged with:
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Two counts of obstructing a peace officer
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Mischief over $5,000
- Two counts of failing to comply with release orders
Smale remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.
“Property crime is a priority issue for Cochrane RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier said in a statement.
“Our officers work hard to ensure we respond quickly, efficiently and effectively to calls for service in order to bring property crime offenders to justice.”
Comments