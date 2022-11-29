Calgary man arrested in connection with attempted vehicle theft in Cochrane

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been arrested in relation to an attempted vehicle theft in the Cochrane area.

Cochrane RCMP said officers responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft on Saturday. According to a Tuesday morning release, the vehicle’s owner was parked at a gas station in the River Song neighbourhood when he saw a man get inside the vehicle and start tampering with the ignition.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they saw another vehicle that crashed into the median a short distance away. Officers said the vehicle was stolen out of Calgary.

The suspect was seen running across a field, trying to get away from police, but was arrested shortly after, Cochrane RCMP said. Police said the suspect had 48 outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Donald Smale, 37, of Calgary, was charged with:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Two counts of obstructing a peace officer

Theft of a motor vehicle

Mischief over $5,000

Two counts of failing to comply with release orders

Smale remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

“Property crime is a priority issue for Cochrane RCMP,” Staff Sgt. Chad Fournier said in a statement.

“Our officers work hard to ensure we respond quickly, efficiently and effectively to calls for service in order to bring property crime offenders to justice.”