Calgary police seek man who witnessed sudden summer death

Calgary police are looking to find an unknown witness who may have information about a sudden death from this summer.

On June 23, a man was found unresponsive at the corner of 17 Avenue S.W. and 11 Street S.W. Onlookers tried to administer first aid and the man was transported to hospital, where he was declared deceased.

With the circumstances around the man’s death still undetermined, investigators are looking to speak with another man they believe has more information about the timeline leading up to the death.

Officers have tried multiple times to locate the witness, to no success. Police hope members of the public can help locate the witness.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or provide tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.