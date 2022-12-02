Okanagan Mounties launch Counter-Attack this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Counter-Attack launches this month, a month-long campaign focused on impaired driving enforcement and prevention.

“It’s the time of year when people are getting together at parties and social gatherings to celebrate the Holiday Season,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Enjoy yourself and celebrate, but please, do it safely. If you are going to consume anything; alcohol, cannabis, or otherwise, that may impair your ability to drive, stay home or plan in advance for a safe ride.”

Through the month of December, officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the BC Highway Patrol Falkland will be ramping up enforcement activities in the North Okanagan specifically targeting impaired drivers.

Whether it’s through check-stops, mandatory alcohol screening, standardized field sobriety tests, or using drug recognition experts, Mounties said they’re going to use all the tools available to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

“Alcohol and drug-related collisions are entirely preventable and there is zero tolerance for those who choose to take the risk and drive under the influence.”

If anyone witnesses an impaired driver they’re asked to call 911.