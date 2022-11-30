Menu

Crime

Two Saskatoon residents arrested, weapons and meth seized from residence

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 30, 2022 5:40 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
On Nov. 29, 2022 a 32-year-old Saskatoon man and 35-year-old Saskatoon woman were arrested in the 100 block of Betts Avenue in connection to an investigation occuring Tuesday. File / Global News

A police investigation Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman in Saskatoon.

The pair were arrested in the 100 block of Betts Avenue.

The Saskatoon Police Service had asked members of the public in the area of Wedge Road and Bowman Crescent avoid the area while the investigation was being conducted.

Read more: 15-year-old Prince Albert boy charged in relation to homicide

On Wednesday, the Saskatoon Police Service Tactical Support Unit assisted in securing and searching a resident in the 400 block of Bowman Crescent. The search of the suspects and residents resulted in a seizure of:

  • a collapsible baton
  • brass knuckles
  • a fixed blade knife
  • three gun barrels
  • a small amount of methamphetamine

The man faces ten charges including possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a concealed weapon and breach of conditions.

The woman faces charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance and breach of conditions.

Saskatoon Police ServiceArrestsSaskatoon CrimeSaskatchewan CrimeTactical Support Unitsaskatoon investigationsBowman Crescent
