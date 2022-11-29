15-year-old Prince Albert boy charged in relation to homicide

The Prince Albert Police Service said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in relation to a homicide that occurred on May 28 on the 100 block of River Street West.
Officers said he was charged with second-degree murder and makes his first provincial court appearance Tuesday morning.
Police said this is the second youth charged in connection with the homicide of 47-year-old Barry Pruden.
Officers received a weapons complaint on May 28 and found Pruden suffering from serious injuries.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to those injuries.
