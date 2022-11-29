Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

15-year-old Prince Albert boy charged in relation to homicide

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 10:49 am
Police in Prince Albert said they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a homicide.
Police in Prince Albert said they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a homicide. File / Global News

The Prince Albert Police Service said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in relation to a homicide that occurred on May 28 on the 100 block of River Street West.

Officers said he was charged with second-degree murder and makes his first provincial court appearance Tuesday morning.

Read more: Homicide team called to suspicious death in Maple Ridge

Police said this is the second youth charged in connection with the homicide of 47-year-old Barry Pruden.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers received a weapons complaint on May 28 and found Pruden suffering from serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to those injuries.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Indigenous inmate on 10th week of hunger strike'
Saskatchewan Indigenous inmate on 10th week of hunger strike
Advertisement
CrimeHomicideSecond Degree MurderPrince AlbertYouthPrince Albert Police ServiceOfficers
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers