Canada

Bank of Canada reports historic first loss of $522M in third quarter

By Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2022 3:59 pm
Trudeau defends pandemic spending following Bank of Canada inflation remarks
Speaking during Thursday's session of question period, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said that the Bank of Canada confirmed if the government reduced its deficits, the country would have lower inflation. To this, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government's spending on pandemic measures, adding Canada's return to a "thriving" economy was "faster" than other nations.

The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history.

In the central bank’s latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank, which have grown amid rapidly rising interest rates.

The Bank of Canada’s aggressive interest rate hikes this year have raised the cost of interest charges it pays on settlement balances deposited in the accounts of big banks.

That’s while the income the central bank receives from government bonds it holds remains fixed.

The Bank of Canada dramatically expanded its assets during the pandemic as part of its government bond purchasing program. Also known as quantitative easing, the policy was part of the central bank’s efforts to stimulate the economy.

That expansion in assets is now costing the central bank, as it paid for the government bonds with the creation of settlement balances.

Speaking before the House of Commons finance committee last week, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem addressed the expected losses.

More interest rates hikes expected, but size not yet known: Macklem

He said losses don’t affect the central bank’s ability to conduct monetary policy.

He noted the size and duration of the losses will depend on the path of interest rates and the evolution of the economy.

“Following a period of losses, the Bank of Canada will return to positive net earnings,” he said.

The Bank of Canada is looking to the federal government for a solution to balance its books.

While there are a few options available, some economists say the problem before the central bank is largely an accounting one rather than a monetary policy concern.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

