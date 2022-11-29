1 man arrested, police looking for 2 others in connection with Kitchener robbery

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made one arrest in connection with a recent robbery in Kitchener but are still on the hunt for two other suspects.
The robbery occurred at a business near Lorraine Avenue and Heritage Drive on Nov. 27.
Read more: Driver points gun at another driver in Kitchener on Sunday night, police say
Just before 11 p.m., three people entered a business and flashed a knife, before they took a bunch of cash and fled the scene.
Police say a 27-year-old man from Kitchener has been arrested and is facing several charges, including robbery with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.
-
FIFA World Cup: Croatia charged for fans’ taunts of Canadian goalkeeper
-
‘Zombie’ virus revived after 50,000 years trapped in Siberian permafrost
They also released photos of two other men they are looking to speak with in connection with the robbery.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments