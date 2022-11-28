Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 8:34 pm
A Vancouver police car is seen parked outside a Mount Pleasant apartment building on Mon. May 2, 2022. Police are investigating a suspected impaired driving crash in downtown Vancouver on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
A Vancouver police car is seen parked outside a Mount Pleasant apartment building on Mon. May 2, 2022. Police are investigating a suspected impaired driving crash in downtown Vancouver on Fri. Nov. 25, 2022. Global News

Police are canvassing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a suspected impaired driving crash that left three people injured in downtown Vancouver.

The collision took place last Friday around 9:25 p.m. as the driver “lost control” while heading down East Cordova Street near Powell Street, eventually striking a pole.

All three passengers, in their 30s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and broken teeth, police said in a Monday news release.

Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police reviewing arrest after officer filmed punching man

“The driver, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene,” the release states. “Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.”

Trending Now
Trending Now

The suspect was driving a brown 2002 Buick Century. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 604-717-3012.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Coroner’s Service releases report into crash that killed Surrey hockey players'
BC Coroner’s Service releases report into crash that killed Surrey hockey players
Impaired Drivingvancouver policeVancouver crimeVancouver Police DepartmentDowntown Vancouvervancouver collisionThree injured Vancouver car crash
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers