Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

Police are canvassing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a suspected impaired driving crash that left three people injured in downtown Vancouver.
The collision took place last Friday around 9:25 p.m. as the driver “lost control” while heading down East Cordova Street near Powell Street, eventually striking a pole.
All three passengers, in their 30s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and broken teeth, police said in a Monday news release.
Read more: Abbotsford, B.C. police reviewing arrest after officer filmed punching man
“The driver, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene,” the release states. “Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.”
-
The 20 richest neighbourhoods across Canada
-
Canada to bring home over US$10M from FIFA after World Cup performance
The suspect was driving a brown 2002 Buick Century. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 604-717-3012.
Comments