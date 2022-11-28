Police seek footage of suspected impaired driving crash that injured 3 in Vancouver

See more sharing options

Police are canvassing for witnesses and dashcam footage of a suspected impaired driving crash that left three people injured in downtown Vancouver.

The collision took place last Friday around 9:25 p.m. as the driver “lost control” while heading down East Cordova Street near Powell Street, eventually striking a pole.

All three passengers, in their 30s, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and broken teeth, police said in a Monday news release.

“The driver, a 35-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene,” the release states. “Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.”

The suspect was driving a brown 2002 Buick Century. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 604-717-3012.

