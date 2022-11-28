Abbotsford, B.C. police reviewing arrest after officer filmed punching man

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police and a police watchdog have launched reviews of an arrest on Saturday in which an officer was filmed punching a suspect in the face.

The incident happened as people were leaving a performance by The Offspring at the Abbotsford Centre.

In a media release, police said they were “dealing with a member of the public” when an unrelated person approached and started to interfere with the officers’ investigation.

“During this time, the man ignored police direction to disengage, but he continued. As a result of the man’s actions, police advised him that he was under arrest for obstruction,” Abbotsford police said.

“During the arrest, the man continued to be non-compliant, resulting in the officer using force on him, striking him twice in the face before taking him into custody and placing him in handcuffs.”

The incident was captured on camera and has been circulating on social media.

Abbotsford police said its Professional Standards Section was reviewing the incident, and that it had notified the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC).

The OPCC confirmed that it was ordering a Police Act investigation into the incident.