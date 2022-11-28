Menu

Comments

Crime

2 people face charges following weapons offence in Regina over the weekend

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 6:16 pm
Members of the Regina Police Service charged two people after being dispatched to investigate the sound of a gunshot heard on Saturday evening on the 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Members of the Regina Police Service charged two people after being dispatched to investigate the sound of a gunshot heard on Saturday evening on the 2500 block of 5th Avenue. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a man and a girl following a weapons offence that occurred on the weekend in Regina.

According to a media release, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of 5th Avenue on Saturday just before 8 p.m. to investigate the sound of a gunshot.

“Police were able to obtain a partial description of the suspects and, a short time later, saw two individuals who matched the description in the 1200 block of Athol Street,” the RPS stated.

“Both people were taken into custody without incident. An improvised firearm, also known as a ‘slam-gun’, as well as a spent shotgun shell, were found in a backpack.”

The man was found to be the subject of warrants and the girl was charged with possession of the weapon and carrying a conceal weapon.

With the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the girl cannot be identified.

Police stated the accused were both released on undertakings and the girl will make her first court appearance on these charges in youth court on Dec. 9.

The man will make a court appearance in relation to his warrants in provincial court on Jan. 9, 2023.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsRegina Police ServiceWeapon ChargesPolice investigateRegina Investigationregina gunshot
