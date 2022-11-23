Menu

Crime

Regina man charged following traffic stop attempt, collision, fall from roof

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 1:18 pm
Regina police car
A 27-year-old Regina man faces charges including evading police, hit and run and drug possession after fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop. File/ Global News

Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he fled from an attempted traffic stop.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:25 p.m., police tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 8th Avenue and Elphinstone Street. Officials said the vehicle sped off and collided with another vehicle a short time later.

Read more: Saskatchewan reported to have highest homicide rate in Canada

“The lone occupant of the suspect vehicle then fled on foot. The lone driver of the other vehicle did not sustain serious injury,” RPS stated in a release.

“A canine track was executed, and the suspect was located on the roof of a house on the 1400 block of Montague Street. As a police officer climbed to the roof, the 27-year-old male suspect attempted to jump to a neighboring rooftop and fell.”

After apprehending the suspect, police took him to the hospital. He was later found to have a bag of what is believed to be methamphetamine on him.

Read more: Regina crimes against property showing slight increase

“He was determined to have no serious injury and was discharged from hospital and held in police custody for court appearance,” RPS said.

Nickolaos James Velikas was charged with evading police, hit and runand drug possession, and was arrested on several existing warrants, including vehicle theft, dangerous drive, stolen property possession and credit card possession.

Velikas was due to make his first appearance on the charges in Provincial Court on Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

