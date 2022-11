Send this page to someone via email

Some Regina residents are being sent fake speeding tickets through email, and police are warning about the scam.

The Regina Police Service said legitimate traffic tickets are only sent in the mail to the registered vehicle owner.

Advisory: We have been made aware of a traffic scam circulating. If you receive an email similar to this, do NOT click the link to view the “ticket” or pay the fine. Legitimate traffic tickets issued in Regina are mailed to the registered vehicle owner via mail. pic.twitter.com/QbGWQMGsTI — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 24, 2022

Officers say if you receive an email similar to this, you should not click the link to view the “ticket” or pay the fine.