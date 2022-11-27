Victoria, B.C. police officer injured in fight with man during Santa Claus parade

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria, B.C., police officer was injured after a fight between officers and a man who reportedly assaulted another person at a Santa parade.

On Saturday, a parade attendee at the Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade told VicPD officers that a man assaulted someone and was wading through the crowd trying to instigate more fights.

The person that was reportedly assaulted was not seriously hurt, according to police.

Thanks to the citizens who flagged me down as I was walking to the start of the parade and pointed out the suspect. He would have continued to cause a disturbance & assault others if @vicpdcanada didn’t arrest him immediately. Glad the victim wasn’t seriously hurt. https://t.co/giyiU57wSR — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) November 27, 2022

“Officers approached the man and escorted him away from the parade route in an effort to effect a safe arrest in a safe location away from bystanders and children in the area,” Victoria Police Department staff said in a release.

“When officers moved to arrest the man, he began to fight with them. After several minutes, officers were able to take the man into custody.”

The officer that was injured in the fight sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

VicPD is looking to speak with any potential witnesses of the incidents and can be contacted at 250-995-7654.