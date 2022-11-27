Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria, B.C. police officer injured in fight with man during Santa Claus parade

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 7:37 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Facebook/Victoria Police Department

A Victoria, B.C., police officer was injured after a fight between officers and a man who reportedly assaulted another person at a Santa parade.

On Saturday, a parade attendee at the Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade told VicPD officers that a man assaulted someone and was wading through the crowd trying to instigate more fights.

The person that was reportedly assaulted was not seriously hurt, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman assaulted after declining meal invitation in Victoria, B.C. park

“Officers approached the man and escorted him away from the parade route in an effort to effect a safe arrest in a safe location away from bystanders and children in the area,” Victoria Police Department staff said in a release.

“When officers moved to arrest the man, he began to fight with them. After several minutes, officers were able to take the man into custody.”

The officer that was injured in the fight sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Victoria police warn of wanted man believed to pose ‘immediate threat’

VicPD is looking to speak with any potential witnesses of the incidents and can be contacted at 250-995-7654.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for B.C. prison escapees accused of 1st-degree murder'
Trial begins for B.C. prison escapees accused of 1st-degree murder
Advertisement
Related News
VictoriaVictoria policeVictoria crimeVictoria Police DepartmentVicPDVictoria BCPolice officer injuredman fights police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers