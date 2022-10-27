Man throws coffee on mother and her baby, Victoria police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police investigators in Victoria are looking to identify a suspect who they say threw coffee on a mother and a baby.

Around 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday, a mother was walking with her baby in a stroller in the 900-block of Yates Street.

She was approached by a man, who began accosting her and without warning or provocation, threw coffee on her and her baby, according to police.

“The man then yelled an obscenity at the mother about her child and left the area on foot,” Victoria police said, in a release.

“Thankfully, the coffee was not hot enough to cause physical injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are describing the suspect as a man in his 30s, standing five feet six inches tall, with a medium build.

He was wearing a black and grey jacket and baggy black pants at the time of the incident.

The suspect was last seen walking near the intersection of Quadra and Yates Street, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654.