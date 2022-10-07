1 sent to hospital, 1 arrested in ‘unprovoked’ hammer attack in Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

Another seemingly random attack in B.C., this time in Victoria and involving a hammer.

Victoria police said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a man was hit in the head with a hammer from behind by another man.

The incident reportedly took place in the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, where officers found the victim with “significant, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

“Officers learned that the attack appeared to have been random and unprovoked,” Victoria PD staff said in a release.

Police say the attack was caught on camera, and officers were able to locate a suspect “a short distance away.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man was arrested without incident, according to police.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and the suspect has been released with a future court.

The suspect is barred from contacting the victim and is to not attend the 900 block of Pandora Avenue, police said.

Anyone with potential information regarding the assault is asked to contact Victoria PD at 250-995-7654.

2:18 Business owners growing frustrated with crime in Downtown Victoria Business owners growing frustrated with crime in Downtown Victoria – Sep 7, 2022