Victoria police say they have your lost samurai sword

Send this page to someone via email

If you recently lost a samurai sword in Victoria, police are hoping to return it to you — though a local 12-year-old boy is probably hoping they don’t.

Victoria police said Friday that the boy found the blade in a bush along the E&N trail on in Esquimalt on Monday and took it home.

When his “concerned” parents saw the sword, they reported it to police. The family said the child found it, without a sheath, in the area of Colville and Admirals roads.

The sword features a black handle with pattern on the blade and characters engraved on its flat side.

“Officers are hoping to locate the rightful owner of the sword and learn how it came to be in the bushes near the trail,” police said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

If the rightful owner doesn’t come forward in 30 days, police said the person who found it can claim it “and probably be the coolest kid in their class for a bit.”

The boy’s parents, on the other hand — who police say would have to claim it on his behalf — may have other ideas.

2:42 Arrests made and victims sought in extensive Victoria rental scam Arrests made and victims sought in extensive Victoria rental scam