Comments

Crime

Victoria police say they have your lost samurai sword

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 7:02 pm
Victoria police say a 12-year-old boy found this sword in the bushes along the E&N trail. View image in full screen
Victoria police say a 12-year-old boy found this sword in the bushes along the E&N trail. Victoria police

If you recently lost a samurai sword in Victoria, police are hoping to return it to you — though a local 12-year-old boy is probably hoping they don’t.

Victoria police said Friday that the boy found the blade in a bush along the E&N trail on in Esquimalt on Monday and took it home.

Read more: Amateur diver discovers centuries-old Crusader sword in Mediterranean Sea

When his “concerned” parents saw the sword, they reported it to police. The family said the child found it, without a sheath, in the area of Colville and Admirals roads.

The sword features a black handle with pattern on the blade and characters engraved on its flat side.

“Officers are hoping to locate the rightful owner of the sword and learn how it came to be in the bushes near the trail,” police said in a media release.

If the rightful owner doesn’t come forward in 30 days, police said the person who found it can claim it “and probably be the coolest kid in their class for a bit.”

The boy’s parents, on the other hand — who police say would have to claim it on his behalf — may have other ideas.

Click to play video: 'Arrests made and victims sought in extensive Victoria rental scam' Arrests made and victims sought in extensive Victoria rental scam
Arrests made and victims sought in extensive Victoria rental scam
