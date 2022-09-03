Victoria police looking for pair who allegedly climbed, jumped on cars at rental business

Send this page to someone via email

A man and a woman were seen on surveillance cameras damaging vehicles at a rental business in Victoria, B.C., earlier this week, according to police.

Staff at a vehicle rental business in the 700 block of Courtney Street called police after discovering three of their vehicles were damaged.

Upon checking their surveillance video, police say the staff saw footage of a man and woman just before midnight on Aug. 26, climbing and jumping on vehicles.

The costs of the damages are estimated to be more than $5,000.

Security cameras captured two people damaging rental cars, police said.

Police describe the man as between the ages 20 to 30 years old, around five-feet, nine inches tall, with a slim build and curly, collar-length blonde hair.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark blue or grey jean jacket, a dark trucker-style hat, dark coloured shorts, and a “Slayer” t-shirt.

Police described the woman as between the ages 20 to 30 years old, around five-feet, seven inches tall, with an athletic build and long brown hair.

She was wearing a black tank top, grey shorts and wore two gold chains, one of which bears a cross, at the time of the incident.

Anyone with possible information is being asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654.

