Crime

One in custody after armed standoff in Victoria, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2022 1:03 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
One person is in custody after a long standoff in Victoria. File/Getty

Victoria police said an hours-long armed standoff ended Saturday night with the one person in custody.

Officers were called to a home near Mason and Quadra streets around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person in crisis who had harmed themselves and was refusing medical attention.

When police arrived, they learned the person had suffered a self-inflicted neck injury and had barricaded themselves inside the home.

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in, and worked to resolve the incident peacefully over the course of several hours.

Police say just after 10 p.m., the individual armed themselves and attempted to engage officers at the front door of the home.



Officers used less-lethal munitions to disarm the person and take them into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for medical evaluation and mental health care.


Cranbrook RCMP have man in custody after woman injured in shooting

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2022.

