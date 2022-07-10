Menu

Crime

Heavy police presence in Williams Lake neighbourhood

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 10, 2022 6:42 pm
A heavy police response has been seen taking place in Williams Lake. View image in full screen
A heavy police response has been seen taking place in Williams Lake. Global News

RCMP officers in Williams Lake have been involved in a standoff in a residential area.

Heavily armed emergency response officers were deployed Sunday morning to a small apartment complex in the area of Smedley Street and 11th Avenue.

Read more: B.C. RCMP seize fawn during traffic stop in Fort St. John

Officers have cordoned off the area and are urging residents to stay away.

Police have not released any official information yet, but it is known the situation has been ongoing for hours.

More information to come.

