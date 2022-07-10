Heavy police presence in Williams Lake neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers in Williams Lake have been involved in a standoff in a residential area.

Heavily armed emergency response officers were deployed Sunday morning to a small apartment complex in the area of Smedley Street and 11th Avenue.

Officers have cordoned off the area and are urging residents to stay away.

Police have not released any official information yet, but it is known the situation has been ongoing for hours.

More information to come.

