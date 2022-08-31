Man stabbed in chest over cigarette dispute: Victoria police

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police say a man was stabbed in the chest Wednesday afternoon, after he refused someone’s “demand” for a cigarette.

Police allege the attack happened around 2 p.m. near Rocky Bay Avenue and Gorge Road.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim looking for a smoke, then attacked him with the knife when he was turned down.

The victim fled and was pursued by the suspect, according to police.

A neighbour phoned 911, and the suspect fled when the witness said they were on the phone with police.

With the help of a photo the victim captured, officers located the suspect a short time later, only to have him draw a knife on them, police allege.

Officers arrested the man after subduing him with a Taser.

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and declined further medical treatment.

The suspect remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.