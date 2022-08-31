Menu

Crime

Man stabbed in chest over cigarette dispute: Victoria police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:57 pm
A police cruiser in Victoria, B.C. View image in full screen
A police cruiser in Victoria, B.C. BC Emergency Photography / Flickr

Victoria police say a man was stabbed in the chest Wednesday afternoon, after he refused someone’s “demand” for a cigarette.

Police allege the attack happened around 2 p.m. near Rocky Bay Avenue and Gorge Road.

Read more: Township of Esquimalt, B.C. opts not to renew policing agreement

Read More

According to police, the suspect approached the victim looking for a smoke, then attacked him with the knife when he was turned down.

The victim fled and was pursued by the suspect, according to police.

A neighbour phoned 911, and the suspect fled when the witness said they were on the phone with police.

Click to play video: 'Watch: The family of Jeremy Gordaneer plead for answers on the anniversary of his death' Watch: The family of Jeremy Gordaneer plead for answers on the anniversary of his death
Watch: The family of Jeremy Gordaneer plead for answers on the anniversary of his death

With the help of a photo the victim captured, officers located the suspect a short time later, only to have him draw a knife on them, police allege.

Trending Stories
Officers arrested the man after subduing him with a Taser.

Read more: More than 75% of Victoria residents don’t feel safe downtown at night: Victoria PD survey

Police say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, and declined further medical treatment.

The suspect remains in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of it is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

