Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police officer injured in Saanich, B.C. bank shooting released from hospital

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 5, 2022 8:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Saanich police say they are overwhelmed with public support' Saanich police say they are overwhelmed with public support
One week after the bank robbery shootout that sent six ERT officers to hospital with gunshot wounds, all but two have been discharged. The officers came from both the Saanich and Victoria police departments and both say they are overwhelmed with cars, gifts, flowers and all types of support from the public. A GoFundMe for the officers has reached nearly $200,000. Kylie Stanton reports. – Jul 5, 2022

One of the police officers who was gravely injured in a shootout outside a Saanich, B.C. bank in June has been released from the hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified, was discharged from the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday. He will continue to heal at home with his family, the Saanich Police Department said in a news release.

“This officer’s inner strength, determination, and grit continues to inspire all staff at SPD and our community, along with our other injured officer,” said Chief Const. Dean Duthie in the statement.

“We are so very grateful for the extraordinary care, compassion, and professionalism of the medical staff, nurses, doctors, and surgeons at RJH who assisted and guided the healing of our officer to this day.”

Read more: Officer hurt in Saanich, B.C. bank shootout moved from ICU, another officer discharged

Story continues below advertisement

Six officers were injured on June 28 after a gunfight with two armed robbers who had entered a Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street in Saanich around 11 a.m. The two suspects were shot dead by police, but the officers — three each from the Saanich and Victoria police departments — were hospitalized, most with gunshot wounds.

All three VicPD officers are now recovering at home, and of the three Saanich officers, only one remains in the hospital, making “progressive improvements day by day,” said Duthie.

Trending Stories

The officer released Friday was greeted by several Saanich police officers and officers of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, which also responded to the June shootout. Mounties, seven ground ambulances and a street supervisor were also deployed to the scene.

Click to play video: 'Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout' Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout
Similarities between Saanich BMO robbery and 1997 North Hollywood shootout – Jul 3, 2022

Police have identified the robbery suspects as brothers Isaac and Mathew Auchterlonie of Duncan, B.C., however numerous questions, including the pair’s motive, remain unknown.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have yet to disclose the number and type of firearms the suspects used, how those weapons were acquired, or who shot first when they encountered police outside the Shellbourne Street BMO branch. Police have also not disclosed details about the “improvised explosive devices” they say were located in the suspects’ vehicle, a white 1992 Toyota Camry four-door with two black racing stripes over the hood.

Read more: ‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

Global News previously confirmed the 22-year-old brothers worked at Pacific Energy in Duncan until late June, and had previously attended Frances Kelsey Secondary in Mill Bay.

Pictures and videos on a now-deleted Instagram account attributed to Isaac showed a variety of firearms, some with high-capacity magazines, as well as target practice in the forest, anti-Trudeau memes, and material denoting an interest in the Second World War.

With files from Simon Little 

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Victoria Police Department tagVicPD tagSaanich Police Department tagSaanich bank shooting tagSaanich bank shootout tagSaanich BMO tagSaanich BMO shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers