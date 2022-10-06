Menu

Health

Island Health issues toxic drug warning for Greater Victoria, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:44 pm
A man draws an unknown illicit substance into a syringe before injecting it into his arm during a rally and march to mark the five-year anniversary of British Columbia declaring a public health emergency in the overdose crisis, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
A man draws an unknown illicit substance into a syringe before injecting it into his arm in Vancouver, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The health authority on Vancouver Island has issued a drug poisoning and overdose advisory for Greater Victoria.

Island Health officials are worried about the illicit drug supply in the area, as some of it may be tainted and toxic.

Read more: B.C. toxic drug deaths double since 2016

Officials are encouraging those who use drugs to use them at a supervised consumption site and get their drugs tested.

Island Health offered other tips for safer drug use:

  • carry Naloxone
  • do not mix substances
  • do not use alone
  • stagger drug use with a friend
  • start low, go slow
  • know your tolerance

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., RCMP issues toxic drug warning as five people die on Saturday

If someone is experiencing an overdose and a bystander or witness is nearby, Island Health says they should call 911 and stay with them, apply Naloxone if trained, and give one breath every five seconds if they stop breathing.

The advisory was issued Tuesday, but the exact reason the drug alert was issued is unclear.

Global News has reached out to Island Health for further clarification.

Calls for mandatory overdose education in B.C. schools – Sep 7, 2022
