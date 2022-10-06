Island Health issues toxic drug warning for Greater Victoria, B.C.

The health authority on Vancouver Island has issued a drug poisoning and overdose advisory for Greater Victoria.
Island Health officials are worried about the illicit drug supply in the area, as some of it may be tainted and toxic.
Officials are encouraging those who use drugs to use them at a supervised consumption site and get their drugs tested.
Island Health offered other tips for safer drug use:
- carry Naloxone
- do not mix substances
- do not use alone
- stagger drug use with a friend
- start low, go slow
- know your tolerance
If someone is experiencing an overdose and a bystander or witness is nearby, Island Health says they should call 911 and stay with them, apply Naloxone if trained, and give one breath every five seconds if they stop breathing.
The advisory was issued Tuesday, but the exact reason the drug alert was issued is unclear.
Global News has reached out to Island Health for further clarification.
