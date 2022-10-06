Island Health issues toxic drug warning for Greater Victoria, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The health authority on Vancouver Island has issued a drug poisoning and overdose advisory for Greater Victoria.

Island Health officials are worried about the illicit drug supply in the area, as some of it may be tainted and toxic.

PLEASE SHARE: A Drug Poisoning/Overdose Advisory has been issued for #GreaterVictoria. Visit our Overdose Prevention Services page at https://t.co/j7pems0xOS to find information on overdose prevention and supervised consumption sites, drug-checking services & more. #IslandHealth pic.twitter.com/wUtGt8zjqr — Island Health (@VanIslandHealth) October 4, 2022

Officials are encouraging those who use drugs to use them at a supervised consumption site and get their drugs tested.

Island Health offered other tips for safer drug use:

carry Naloxone

do not mix substances

do not use alone

stagger drug use with a friend

start low, go slow

know your tolerance

If someone is experiencing an overdose and a bystander or witness is nearby, Island Health says they should call 911 and stay with them, apply Naloxone if trained, and give one breath every five seconds if they stop breathing.

The advisory was issued Tuesday, but the exact reason the drug alert was issued is unclear.

Global News has reached out to Island Health for further clarification.

