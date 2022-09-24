Kelowna, B.C., RCMP issues toxic drug warning as five people die on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the Central Okanagan are warning people that there may be an extremely toxic drug supply in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to three different drug overdose calls on Saturday that left five people dead.

“Starting at 8:13 a.m., the BC Ambulance Service advised police they were at the scene of an overdose at 800 block of Saucier Avenue,” said Const. Mike Della Paolera.

“Officers attended, observed signs of drug use, and found a 32-year-old Kelowna man deceased in his bed. Since this first death, officers in Kelowna and West Kelowna have attended two more scenes, resulting in five deaths today.”

Kelowna RCMP said the overdose deaths are extremely concerning and are warning the public more overdoses “are possible.”

Officials are offering tips for those that are using illicit drugs:

Be prepared by using a supervised consumption site

Do not use alone; make a plan and use a buddy system

Test it before you ingest it

Carry Naloxone, a critical tool that reverses an overdose

Spread awareness to keep people safe.