Health

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP issues toxic drug warning as five people die on Saturday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 7:18 pm
Five people have died from toxic drugs in the Central Okanagan on Saturday. View image in full screen
Five people have died from toxic drugs in the Central Okanagan on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police in the Central Okanagan are warning people that there may be an extremely toxic drug supply in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP said officers responded to three different drug overdose calls on Saturday that left five people dead.

“Starting at 8:13 a.m., the BC Ambulance Service advised police they were at the scene of an overdose at 800 block of Saucier Avenue,” said Const. Mike Della Paolera.

“Officers attended, observed signs of drug use, and found a 32-year-old Kelowna man deceased in his bed. Since this first death, officers in Kelowna and West Kelowna have attended two more scenes, resulting in five deaths today.”

Kelowna RCMP said the overdose deaths are extremely concerning and are warning the public more overdoses “are possible.”

Officials are offering tips for those that are using illicit drugs:

  • Be prepared by using a supervised consumption site
  • Do not use alone; make a plan and use a buddy system
  • Test it before you ingest it
  • Carry Naloxone, a critical tool that reverses an overdose
  • Spread awareness to keep people safe.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
