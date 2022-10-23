Victoria carjacking victim stabbed, car ditched after hit and run, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An alarming incident has been reported in Victoria, B.C., after a man was allegedly stabbed in a carjacking.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 0-block of Simcoe Street, after a man said he was attacked by two other men, who then allegedly stole his vehicle.

“The man told officers that he had arrived at a nearby residence in his vehicle when he was confronted by two men he did not know,” said Victoria police in a release.

“An altercation occurred in which one person was stabbed. The two men then stole the man’s car and fled the scene at high speed.”

Victoria police found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, telling officers he had been stabbed. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

A short time later, police were called to the 1300-block of Fairfield Road to reports of a hit and run.

Officers then discovered the stolen vehicle had hit a parked car, causing significant damage.

Witnesses at the scene told police that they saw the suspects crash into a parked truck before fleeing the scene.

Victoria police are looking for surveillance or dashcam footage from the area.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654.